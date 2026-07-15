Northland Securities Boosts Earnings Estimates for Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities boosted their FY2031 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek's current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

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Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOTK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sono-Tek to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sono-Tek from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Sono-Tek stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Sono-Tek has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of -0.05. The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 28.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 29.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sono-Tek by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 43,244 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company's stock.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is a specialized equipment manufacturer that designs, develops and sells ultrasonic spray coating systems for precision fluid delivery. The company's core technology uses high-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to generate fine, uniform droplets that can be applied to a broad range of substrates with minimal waste and high accuracy. This method enables precise control over coating thickness, distribution and material usage, making it well suited to applications requiring micro-scale deposition and tight process tolerances.

The company's product portfolio includes bench-top research and development stations, pilot-scale units and full production systems.

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