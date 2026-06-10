Northland Securities Estimates Ciena FY2027 Earnings

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $9.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ciena's current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $425.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ciena from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $530.56.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Stock Down 6.1%

CIEN stock opened at $438.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $518.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.43. Ciena has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Ciena's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 88 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 635.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total transaction of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,909,971.15. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Article Title

Ciena beat fiscal Q2 expectations, with revenue and EPS coming in ahead of estimates, and it raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance as AI-driven cloud and optical networking demand continues to strengthen. Positive Sentiment: The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Article Title

The company’s growing backlog and international network wins, including subsea cable capacity upgrades in Indonesia, suggest demand remains healthy beyond the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Article Title

Analysts and market commentators say the stock may be digesting a sharp prior rally, so some of the pullback may reflect profit-taking rather than a change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Article Title

Sentiment was hit by Ciena’s announcement of a large $2.5 billion zero-coupon convertible notes offering, which raised dilution and balance-sheet concerns even though the proceeds may be used for debt repayment, buybacks, and supply-chain funding. Negative Sentiment: Coverage from multiple outlets tied the stock’s decline to the convertible-debt financing plan, with investors focusing more on capital raising than on the earnings beat. Article Title

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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