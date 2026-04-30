Northland Securities Has Positive View of CECO Q3 Earnings

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental's current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for CECO Environmental's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

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CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised CECO Environmental from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $81.72.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,780,596 shares of the company's stock worth $106,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 16,844.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,796 shares of the company's stock worth $64,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,700 shares of the company's stock worth $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 718,992 shares of the company's stock worth $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 366,611 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 706,273 shares of the company's stock worth $42,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

Key CECO Environmental News

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CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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