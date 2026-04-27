Northland Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Northland Securities' target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.21% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.46.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $347.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $352.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total transaction of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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