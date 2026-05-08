Northland Securities Weighs in on Centrus Energy Q2 Earnings

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centrus Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Centrus Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Centrus Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.82.

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Centrus Energy Price Performance

Shares of LEU opened at $207.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.47 and a 200-day moving average of $249.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $80.45 and a 52 week high of $464.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,443 shares of the company's stock worth $263,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 936,477 shares of the company's stock worth $290,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,867 shares of the company's stock worth $217,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,145 shares of the company's stock worth $114,861,000 after buying an additional 143,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,261 shares of the company's stock worth $137,132,000 after buying an additional 194,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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