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Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Northpointe Bancshares logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Northpointe Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $0.60, coming in $0.08 below Wall Street expectations of $0.68. The company posted a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 17.92%.
  • The stock was down 0.5% to $18.64 in midday trading after the earnings release, with trading volume below its average. Northpointe has a market cap of about $644.6 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share, payable August 4, implying an annualized yield of 0.5%. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.
  • Interested in Northpointe Bancshares? Here are five stocks we like better.

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Northpointe Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 17.92%.

Northpointe Bancshares Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NPB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 131,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.57 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northpointe Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.71.

Northpointe Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Northpointe Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NPB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northpointe Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northpointe Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Northpointe Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northpointe Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northpointe Bancshares news, Director David Stevens Hooker sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,930. This trade represents a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Alan Williams bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $430,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,800,706.50. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $410,141 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northpointe Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northpointe Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Northpointe Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Northpointe Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Northpointe Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Northpointe Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Northpointe Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank based in Michigan. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking solutions, serving retail, small business and corporate clients through both a physical branch network and digital platforms.

Northpointe Bank’s product suite includes interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, as well as residential mortgage lending, home equity financing and unsecured consumer loans.

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Earnings History for Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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