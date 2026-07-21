Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.84, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $524.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.79. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $493.84 and a 1-year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Northrop Grumman News

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company reported Q2 EPS of $7.68, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $6.84, and revenue of $10.88 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. Article Title

The company reported Q2 EPS of $7.68, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $6.84, and revenue of $10.88 billion, slightly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman raised its 2026 sales and adjusted profit forecast, citing strong weapons demand tied to ongoing global geopolitical conflicts. Article Title

Northrop Grumman raised its 2026 sales and adjusted profit forecast, citing strong weapons demand tied to ongoing global geopolitical conflicts. Neutral Sentiment: The company formally released its second-quarter 2026 financial results and investor materials, confirming the earnings update to shareholders. Article Title

The company formally released its second-quarter 2026 financial results and investor materials, confirming the earnings update to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Heading into earnings, analysts were watching for a possible decline in EPS, making the actual beat and guidance raise more meaningful for the stock. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $676.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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