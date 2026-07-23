Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given New $600.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $635.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the aerospace company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.24.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $529.66. The stock had a trading volume of 623,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,474. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $536.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $479.02 and a 52-week high of $774.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tema ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Northrop Grumman

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About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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