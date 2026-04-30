NorthWestern Corporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation (NASDAQ:NWE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

NorthWestern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

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NorthWestern Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 131,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,525. The business's fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.32. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation NASDAQ: NWE is a regulated energy company that delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its Electric Operations and Gas Operations segments, the company operates an extensive network of distribution lines, substations and pipelines. NorthWestern's services encompass the delivery of power sourced from regional transmission systems and the procurement, storage and distribution of natural gas to end users.

Electric delivery services include the management of distribution infrastructure, customer metering and system reliability programs.

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