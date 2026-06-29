Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.2632.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NCLH opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.67 per share, for a total transaction of $442,015.05. Following the purchase, the director owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,660.37. This represents a 33.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Chidsey bought 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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