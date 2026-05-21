Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Director Jonathan Cohen Acquires 30,000 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. 28,487,071 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,565,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,566,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 971,809 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 288,175 shares of the company's stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 122.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,143,019 shares of the company's stock worth $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,251 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 532,448 shares of the company's stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 956.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company's stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 115,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Norwegian Cruise Line was included in a sector-wide rebound as easing Treasury yields and lower oil prices supported cruise and travel stocks, which are sensitive to financing and fuel costs. Article link

Norwegian Cruise Line was included in a sector-wide rebound as easing Treasury yields and lower oil prices supported cruise and travel stocks, which are sensitive to financing and fuel costs. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside in NCLH, which can reinforce momentum in the shares. Article link

Unusually heavy call option activity suggests traders are positioning for more upside in NCLH, which can reinforce momentum in the shares. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and large institutions have been active in the name recently, with some price targets implying additional upside from current levels. Article link

Several analysts and large institutions have been active in the name recently, with some price targets implying additional upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised some longer-dated earnings forecasts for NCLH while also cutting others, but kept a “Strong Sell” rating overall, making the updates mixed rather than clearly bullish. Article link

Zacks Research raised some longer-dated earnings forecasts for NCLH while also cutting others, but kept a rating overall, making the updates mixed rather than clearly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP said it is investigating claims on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line investors, adding a legal overhang that could pressure sentiment. Article link

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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