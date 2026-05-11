Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Director Purchases 25,015 Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 25,015 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.67 per share, with a total value of $442,015.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,660.37. This trade represents a 33.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zillah Byng-Thorne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 4,452 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $79,379.16.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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