Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.96% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NCLH. Weiss Ratings raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.60.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.55. 2,973,863 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226,406. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 685,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $12,371,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. This trade represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,976.96. This represents a 336.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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