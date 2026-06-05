Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Rating Increased to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.95.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Chidsey purchased 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,139,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 4,452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $79,379.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 25,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,979.86. This trade represents a 20.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 133.0% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,825 shares of the company's stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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