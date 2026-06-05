Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded by Freedom Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Freedom Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.95.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen acquired 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Chidsey acquired 153,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $2,504,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,139,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,660,817.80. This represents a 15.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock valued at $28,493,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 167.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,928 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,497 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,566,087 shares of the company's stock worth $47,986,000 after acquiring an additional 971,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 288,175 shares of the company's stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Further Reading

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