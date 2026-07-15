Norwood Financial (NWFL) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Norwood Financial to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.50 million. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 17.75%. On average, analysts expect Norwood Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Norwood Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $342.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Norwood Financial's dividend payout ratio is 47.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $29,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,760. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,297 shares of company stock valued at $97,483. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Norwood Financial by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 293.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 144.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 68.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Norwood Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Norwood Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; construction financing; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles.

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