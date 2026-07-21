NOV (NOV) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $2.0843 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NOV had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.34%. NOV's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NOV alerts: Sign Up

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 0.91.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. NOV's dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NOV from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 target price on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NOV by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 35.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 161,927 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 42,462 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,062,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 157,385 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth about $190,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco NYSE: NOV is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV's business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NOV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NOV wasn't on the list.

While NOV currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here