Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $545.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price target on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

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Insider Activity at Nova

In related news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,504 shares of Nova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.48, for a total value of $781,297.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,892.64. The trade was a 18.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yaniv Garty sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.49, for a total value of $219,172.74. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,048,530.62. The trade was a 17.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,410. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nova by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nova by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 992 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nova by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Nova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI remained flat at $470.14 during midday trading on Friday. 856,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,270. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $519.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.73. Nova has a twelve month low of $232.73 and a twelve month high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nova will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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