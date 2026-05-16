Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $518.2222.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $494.00 price target on Nova in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nova from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Nova Stock Down 8.4%

NVMI stock opened at $509.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $481.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.78. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.02 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nova will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nova posted record Q1 2026 revenue of $235.3 million, beating its own guidance and analyst expectations, while EPS of $2.33 also came in ahead of estimates. Nova Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Nova posted record Q1 2026 revenue of $235.3 million, beating its own guidance and analyst expectations, while EPS of $2.33 also came in ahead of estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue outlooks both above consensus, signaling continued demand and momentum in its semiconductor metrology business. Nova earnings conference call and press release

The company raised second-quarter 2026 guidance, with EPS and revenue outlooks both above consensus, signaling continued demand and momentum in its semiconductor metrology business. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company lifted its price target on Nova to $640 from $500 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings beat. Needham price target raise

Needham & Company lifted its price target on Nova to $640 from $500 and reiterated a buy rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Shares also reached a new 52-week high after the earnings report, suggesting the market sees the results as a meaningful positive catalyst. Nova Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares also reached a new 52-week high after the earnings report, suggesting the market sees the results as a meaningful positive catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Nova announced its June 18 annual shareholder meeting, where investors will vote on board members, CEO pay, and auditor reappointment; this is routine corporate governance news. Annual meeting announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nova by 660.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nova by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at about $5,445,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nova by 62.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nova in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Nova Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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