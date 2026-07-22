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Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Novavax logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Novavax currently has an average analyst rating of "Hold" from 10 brokerages, with a mix of sell, hold, buy, and strong-buy calls. The average 12-month price target is $13.00.
  • Recent analyst action has been mixed: Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy, while Weiss Ratings downgraded it to sell; TD Cowen also raised its price target to $9.00 but kept a hold rating. BTIG Research maintained a buy rating with a $19.00 target.
  • Novavax recently beat earnings expectations, reporting EPS of -$0.06 versus the expected -$0.25 and revenue of $118.9 million versus estimates of $79.81 million. However, revenue was still down 79% year over year, and analysts expect the company to remain unprofitable this fiscal year.
  • Interested in Novavax? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Novavax from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 917.3% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company's stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.43. Novavax has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. Novavax's revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

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Analyst Recommendations for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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