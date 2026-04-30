NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Announces Earnings Results

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from NovoCure's conference call:

Strong commercial and financial start to 2026 — net revenue was $174 million (+12% YoY) with double‑digit active patient growth, and the company raised full‑year revenue guidance to $690M–$710M and updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance to -$15M to breakeven.

— net revenue was $174 million (+12% YoY) with double‑digit active patient growth, and the company raised full‑year revenue guidance to $690M–$710M and updated Adjusted EBITDA guidance to -$15M to breakeven. Optune PAX FDA approval and U.S. launch showed early traction — in ~7 weeks the company certified 868 HCPs, received 169 prescriptions, completed 90 patient starts (83 patients on therapy at quarter end), and secured first major payer coverage for >30M lives.

— in ~7 weeks the company certified 868 HCPs, received 169 prescriptions, completed 90 patient starts (83 patients on therapy at quarter end), and secured first major payer coverage for >30M lives. Clinical momentum in pancreatic cancer — PANOVA‑4 met its primary endpoint (DCR 74% vs 48% historical) and PANOVA‑3 results plus preclinical data (including potential synergy with KRAS inhibitors) support further combo development and metastatic program exploration.

— PANOVA‑4 met its primary endpoint (DCR 74% vs 48% historical) and PANOVA‑3 results plus preclinical data (including potential synergy with KRAS inhibitors) support further combo development and metastatic program exploration. Q1 GAAP loss widened due to a one‑time charge — net loss was $71M (vs $34M a year ago) largely from a $43M share‑based compensation charge tied to Optune PAX approval; excluding that charge, net loss was $28M, with cash and investments of $432M at quarter end.

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NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 7,709,297 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $20.00 price target on NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on NovoCure from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVCR

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other news, CEO Frank X. Leonard sold 5,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $74,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,572,384.83. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 6,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $85,343.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 267,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,556,298.90. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,041 shares of company stock worth $1,860,116. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,660 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in NovoCure by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,795 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in NovoCure by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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