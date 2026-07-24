NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wedbush

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded NovoCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.20.

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NovoCure Stock Up 28.4%

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.The firm had revenue of $183.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. NovoCure's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Anthony Vernon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $46,442.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 197,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,050.89. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Frank X. Leonard sold 34,273 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $614,514.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 459,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,239,193.60. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 51,943 shares of company stock worth $893,171 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 662.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in NovoCure by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More NovoCure News

Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: NovoCure reported Q2 EPS of -$0.13, topping the consensus estimate of -$0.33, while revenue of $183.58 million also beat expectations and rose 15.6% year over year.

NovoCure reported Q2 EPS of -$0.13, topping the consensus estimate of -$0.33, while revenue of $183.58 million also beat expectations and rose 15.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million, above the prior Street estimate, signaling improving business momentum.

The company raised FY 2026 revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million, above the prior Street estimate, signaling improving business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm increased around potential FDA approval for the company’s brain therapy candidate, which added to the bullish outlook and helped drive the stock to a record high. Novocure (NVCR) Hits New High on Optimistic Outlook, FDA Approval Hopes

Investor enthusiasm increased around potential FDA approval for the company’s brain therapy candidate, which added to the bullish outlook and helped drive the stock to a record high. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52, which suggests Wall Street still sees substantial upside from current levels.

HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52, which suggests Wall Street still sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2029 EPS forecast slightly to $1.90 from $1.95, a modest revision that does not appear to have changed the firm’s constructive stance.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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