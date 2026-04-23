NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.4871) per share and revenue of $167.7710 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NovoCure Trading Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $13.02 on Thursday. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.93.

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Insider Activity at NovoCure

In related news, CEO Frank X. Leonard sold 5,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $74,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,384.83. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 6,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $85,343.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 267,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,556,298.90. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 140,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,116 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,904,302 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $122,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,069,895 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 38.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,076 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 634,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,387,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 314,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 38.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,368,663 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 380,411 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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