Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and traded as high as $62.72. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 22,274 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVZMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novozymes A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.31). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company's product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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