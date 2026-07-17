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Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Novozymes A/S logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Novozymes A/S shares moved above their 50-day moving average, trading as high as $65.79 and last changing hands at $65.52, up about 1% on the day.
  • Analysts have become more optimistic: Zacks upgraded the stock to Hold, while Kepler Capital Markets and Rothschild & Co Redburn both moved it to Strong Buy. MarketBeat says the overall consensus rating is now Buy.
  • The company recently reported earnings below expectations, posting $0.51 EPS versus the $0.82 estimate, though revenue was close to forecasts at $1.31 billion. Analysts still expect Novozymes to earn 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Novozymes A/S.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and traded as high as $65.79. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 17,315 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVZMY

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.44.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 14.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company's product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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