NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $223.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "sector outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 59.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading set a $184.00 price target on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.73.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 410,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,231. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.35 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 571,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 276,157 shares during the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP now owns 90,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in NRG Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 568,464 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $90,522,000 after acquiring an additional 259,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 523,205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $83,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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