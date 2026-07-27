NRG Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,309 call options on the company. This is an increase of 221% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,152 call options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.36. 2,018,219 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,469. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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