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NTT Inc. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 71.1% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
NTT logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 71.1% in April to 108,222 shares (up from 63,259 on March 31), with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.5 based on average daily volume; reported short exposure is effectively ~0.0% of shares.
  • NTT beat quarterly expectations, posting $0.65 EPS vs. $0.59 consensus and $23.29B revenue vs. $23.07B, with a 10.5% return on equity and a 7.66% net margin.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded NTT from Buy to Hold; the ADR trades near its one-year low with a $77.6B market cap, a P/E of 10.89, and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NTT Inc. - Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTTYY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,222 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 63,259 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,875 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NTT Price Performance

NTTYY opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.06. NTT has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $28.70.

NTT (OTCMKTS:NTTYY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 billion. NTT had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NTT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTT

NTT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) is a Japan-based telecommunications and information technology company. Established as a state-owned entity in 1952 and privatized in 1985, NTT provides a broad array of network services and IT solutions. The company's core offerings include fixed‐line and mobile communications, high‐speed internet services, and network management for enterprise and consumer customers.

NTT's business operations are organized across several key subsidiaries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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