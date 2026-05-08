Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

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Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $7.05 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $339.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $320.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company's stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 361,810 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47,133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,318 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,203 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 154,918 shares of the company's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,300 shares of the company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company's stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a Utah-based direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and dietary supplements. Operating through a network marketing model, Nu Skin offers a portfolio of wellness, anti-aging skin care, hair care and nutritional products designed to support healthy living and appearance. The company leverages independent distributors to market its offerings directly to consumers across multiple channels, including online platforms and localized events.

Founded in 1984 by Blake M.

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