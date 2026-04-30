Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van Sells 2,388 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,388 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $39,760.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $859,922.55. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 30th, Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60.

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Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 840,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,983. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 411.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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