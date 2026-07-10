Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.62.

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Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $25.08.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.37% and a negative return on equity of 64.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $233,313.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,027.20. The trade was a 27.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,100. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,051 shares of company stock valued at $434,466. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,949,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,736 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,899,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,881,069 shares of the company's stock worth $92,594,000 after buying an additional 2,620,323 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,658,556 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,431 shares during the last quarter.

More Nurix Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nurix Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nurix announced a global collaboration with Roche for bexobrutideg that could bring up to $2.3 billion in total payments, including a $700 million upfront payment, which is a major validation of the company’s pipeline and a meaningful source of non-dilutive capital. Article Title

Nurix announced a global collaboration with Roche for bexobrutideg that could bring up to $2.3 billion in total payments, including a $700 million upfront payment, which is a major validation of the company’s pipeline and a meaningful source of non-dilutive capital. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $34 price target, implying notable upside from recent trading levels. Article Title

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed its rating and set a price target, implying notable upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research also reiterated a Buy rating with a $32 price target, reinforcing the view that the Roche deal and broader pipeline remain attractive to analysts. Article Title

BTIG Research also reiterated a rating with a price target, reinforcing the view that the Roche deal and broader pipeline remain attractive to analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Nurix’s second-quarter results were weaker than expected, with a loss of $0.81 per share versus estimates for a $0.72 loss and revenue of $9.04 million versus $15.29 million expected, highlighting ongoing operating losses and revenue volatility. Article Title

Nurix’s second-quarter results were weaker than expected, with a loss of versus estimates for a loss and revenue of versus expected, highlighting ongoing operating losses and revenue volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage of the Q2 2026 earnings release echoed the same miss on EPS and revenue, which may temper enthusiasm but is partly offset by the Roche collaboration and analyst upgrades. Article Title

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

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