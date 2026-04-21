NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 8.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.6460. Approximately 46,109,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 27,696,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.75.

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Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 22,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $274,681.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,451.44. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,072,082 shares of company stock valued at $321,594,608. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NuScale Power

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuScale Power by 623.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 394,065 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company's stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 9.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,793 shares of the company's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 1,220.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company's stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 1,705,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.27.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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