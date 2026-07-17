NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 1.1% - Here's What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.7250. 22,472,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 30,255,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts say the nuclear sector is facing more cautious sentiment as investors reassess long project timelines and execution risk. NuScale Power (SMR) Faces More Cautious Sentiment, Is 92% Undervalued Enough?

Analysts say the nuclear sector is facing more cautious sentiment as investors reassess long project timelines and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Broader nuclear-stock weakness is weighing on sentiment, with traders debating whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will deliver returns quickly enough to support the sector. Why Did IBM, ORCL, SMR Stocks Drop To 52-Week Lows Today?

Broader nuclear-stock weakness is weighing on sentiment, with traders debating whether heavy AI infrastructure spending will deliver returns quickly enough to support the sector. Negative Sentiment: Recent articles continue to frame SMR as a high-risk name in a weak sector, with comparisons suggesting the stock may still face downside if investor enthusiasm for small modular reactors fades further. NuScale SMR Stock: $25 Bull Case, $7 Bear Case

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on NuScale Power from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.46.

Get Our Latest Report on SMR

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.NuScale Power's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other news, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $159,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 822,779 shares of the company's stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 213,329 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 36.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company's stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 400,240 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 101,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at $10,925,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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