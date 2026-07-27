NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 5.6% - Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.5450. 30,153,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 30,425,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.15.

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NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm's revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in NuScale Power by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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