Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Should You Sell?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.10 and last traded at $156.9680. Approximately 45,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 173,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NUTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nutex Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nutex Health in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Stock Down 5.4%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.21.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. Nutex Health had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutex Health Inc. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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