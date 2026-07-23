Nutex Health (NUTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $215.0310 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by $2.53. The business had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Nutex Health had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect Nutex Health to post $23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nutex Health Stock Down 6.6%

NUTX stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average is $130.51.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 752.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Nutex Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Nutex Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.33.

View Our Latest Report on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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