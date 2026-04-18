Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.6471.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Key Nutrien News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised a couple of near‑term quarter forecasts (Q3 2026 to $0.75 from $0.72; Q2 2027 to $1.87 from $1.84), which slightly offsets cuts elsewhere and could support near‑term earnings visibility. MarketBeat Zacks upgrades

Zacks raised a couple of near‑term quarter forecasts (Q3 2026 to $0.75 from $0.72; Q2 2027 to $1.87 from $1.84), which slightly offsets cuts elsewhere and could support near‑term earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated a Hold on NTR (reported as “Gets a Hold”), a neutral signal that suggests no immediate change in sell‑side conviction. Nutrien (NTR) Gets a Hold from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho reiterated a Hold on NTR (reported as “Gets a Hold”), a neutral signal that suggests no immediate change in sell‑side conviction. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large put buying: traders purchased ~14,187 put contracts on Friday (about 88% above the average put volume), signaling increased hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside pressure on the stock. Options flow report

Unusually large put buying: traders purchased ~14,187 put contracts on Friday (about 88% above the average put volume), signaling increased hedging or directional bearish bets that can amplify downside pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a string of downward revisions across multiple periods — trimming EPS for Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q4 2027 and lowering FY2026–FY2028 estimates (while keeping a Hold rating). The cuts reduce near‑ and medium‑term earnings expectations and likely prompted some investor selling. Zacks still cites a consensus full‑year figure (reported there) but has lowered several company forecasts. MarketBeat — Zacks estimate revisions

Nutrien Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.21%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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