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Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Nutrien logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Oppenheimer lowered Nutrien’s price target from $82 to $80 while keeping an outperform rating, implying about 16.24% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite mixed analyst sentiment overall, Nutrien’s consensus rating remains Moderate Buy, with an average target price of $81.89 based on MarketBeat data.
  • The stock rose 0.5% to $68.83 on Thursday, and the company recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share on $6.05 billion in revenue, both above estimates.
  • Interested in Nutrien? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.24% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.83. 322,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,086. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.58%.Nutrien's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nutrien by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $412,635,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,928,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,673 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1,373.6% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,534,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $99,603,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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