Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 11% - Here's Why

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) shot up 11% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.4360. Approximately 1,306,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,440,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NUVB. Zacks Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Nuvation Bio from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUVB

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 9.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.22 million. Nuvation Bio had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 102.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvation Bio

In other Nuvation Bio news, insider Stacy Markel sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,523.73. This trade represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Philippe Sauvage sold 47,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $286,484.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,164.73. This trade represents a 79.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,668 shares of company stock worth $1,419,495. 30.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvation Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 395,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth $732,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78,946 shares during the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 901,825 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 60,220 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company's stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small-molecule therapies for patients with cancer. The company employs an integrated research and development platform that spans target identification, preclinical evaluation, process chemistry, and early-stage clinical trials. By centralizing these capabilities, Nuvation Bio aims to accelerate the translation of promising drug candidates from laboratory research to first-in-human studies.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple oncology programs, with small-molecule kinase inhibitors and targeted agents in Phase 1 development for both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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