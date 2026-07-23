Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Trading 1.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.29. Approximately 157,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 602,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nuvectis Pharma from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $13.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvectis Pharma has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVCT

Nuvectis Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -0.24.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,186,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,378,072.32. This represents a 1.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,688,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,768,480. This trade represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 3,671.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company's stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading

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