Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Nuvectis Pharma to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Nuvectis Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 11,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,634. The company has a market cap of $231.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.21. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,671.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,672 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVCT

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics using its proprietary Cellporting delivery platform. The company’s core technology is designed to facilitate the transport of therapeutic proteins and peptides across cellular membranes and into target intracellular compartments, including the nucleus. By overcoming a key barrier in biologics delivery, Nuvectis aims to expand the range of treatable diseases with macromolecular drugs that have traditionally been limited by poor cellular uptake.

The Nuvectis pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs targeting rare genetic and metabolic disorders.

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