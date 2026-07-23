Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Stock Price Down 0.2% - What's Next?

Shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM - Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.7410. 828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

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Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,369 shares of the company's stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,731,653 shares of the company's stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,708 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,342 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund NYSE: JMM is a diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by Nuveen, a leading global asset manager and subsidiary of TIAA. The fund seeks to provide high current income with the potential for capital appreciation by investing across multiple asset classes and geographies. Its structure allows investors to access a broad range of income-producing securities through a single vehicle.

JMM's investment strategy emphasizes a multi-sector approach, allocating capital to fixed-income sectors such as investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, emerging market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, as well as preferred stocks.

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