Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 348,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 494,622 shares.The stock last traded at $9.1350 and had previously closed at $9.16.

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Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Dynamic Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 214,755 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 46.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 632,281 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 200,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,368,391 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 450,896 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 370,825 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 90,462 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund NYSE: NUV is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

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