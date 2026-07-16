NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.71 and traded as high as $91.75. NVE shares last traded at $88.52, with a volume of 384,569 shares changing hands.

Get NVE alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting NVE

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Neutral Sentiment: No fresh catalyst or press release was provided for NVE Corporation, so today’s weakness may be driven by market-wide or sector-related trading rather than new fundamental news.

No fresh catalyst or press release was provided for NVE Corporation, so today’s weakness may be driven by market-wide or sector-related trading rather than new fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s last reported quarter showed solid profitability, with EPS of $1.02, revenue of $7.65 million, a 25.62% return on equity, and a 57.72% net margin.

The company’s last reported quarter showed solid profitability, with EPS of $1.02, revenue of $7.65 million, a 25.62% return on equity, and a 57.72% net margin. Neutral Sentiment: NVE Corporation has a relatively small market cap and can see outsized swings on modest trading volume changes, which may be contributing to the decline.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NVE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVE presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVEC

NVE Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $428.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.71.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 57.72%.The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter.

NVE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. NVE's payout ratio is presently 127.39%.

Institutional Trading of NVE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in NVE by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in NVE by 137.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth $351,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVE wasn't on the list.

While NVE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here