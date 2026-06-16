nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Coverage Initiated at Melius Research

Melius Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $168.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,955,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,835,000 after buying an additional 2,019,483 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,265,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,467.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,326,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,807,000 after buying an additional 1,288,924 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,222,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here