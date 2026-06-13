nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Downgraded to "Buy" Rating by Wall Street Zen

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.27.

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nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,289 shares of the company's stock worth $318,752,000 after acquiring an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,577,555 shares of the company's stock worth $262,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $245,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,579 shares of the company's stock worth $238,758,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,830,406 shares of the company's stock worth $180,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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