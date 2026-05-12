nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) EVP Aravind Padmanabhan Sells 15,942 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aravind Padmanabhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Aravind Padmanabhan sold 6,988 shares of nVent Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.38, for a total value of $1,190,615.44.

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nVent Electric Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,686,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Read Our Latest Report on NVT

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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