nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NVT. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $189.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:NVT opened at $177.20 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $179.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,265,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $59,312,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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