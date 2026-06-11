nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.27.

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nVent Electric Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $156.68 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $178.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $3,284,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 499.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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