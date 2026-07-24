nVent Electric's (NVT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.57.

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nVent Electric Stock Down 3.2%

NVT stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.70. 658,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,113. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,312,000. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in nVent Electric by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,139 shares of the company's stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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